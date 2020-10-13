Advertisement

Winnebago Co. ballot drop box added in Rockford

Voters should follow the instructions on their Vote By Mail packet before mailing or depositing the ballot in the drop box.
In-person absentee voting is underway across the commonwealth.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Clerk’s Office has provided a ballot drop box outside the County Clerk’s Office.

The drop box can be found at 404 Elm St. This drop box is for Winnebago County voters, registered outside the city limits of Rockford.

“This box will provide each voter with a safe and trusted method for the contactless delivery of their ballots,” Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow said. “We have been very pleased with the response to the drop box so far."

Registered voters have until Oct. 29 at noon, to request a Vote By Mail ballot application.

“However, voters should use good judgment and not wait until the last minute,” Gummow said.

Registered voters, residing outside the city limits of Rockford should request their ballot here.

“Understandably, many voters are fearful of entering a polling place to cast their ballots and many are choosing to utilize the option to Vote By Mail — a new name for an absentee ballot — this year. Voters are also concerned that the postal process may be overwhelmed with the volume of ballots received during this presidential election, or concerned about meeting the postmark deadline and they want to be sure their vote is counted,” Gummow said.

The white drop box is located just outside the main doors of the County Administration Building, under good lighting, and is monitored by video surveillance cameras. It will be monitored regularly by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies as well. Ballots are collected several times each day by election officials.

Voters should follow the instructions on their Vote By Mail packet before mailing or depositing the ballot in the drop box. Voters should not drop off their Vote By Mail ballots with election officials at the Early Voting locations nor should they attempt to leave it with Election Judges on Election Day. They must be placed in the County Clerk’s designated drop box or a USPS mail box.

For more information about what is on your ballot, polling locations, or to see the status of your application, visit here or call 815-319-4252.

