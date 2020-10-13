Winnebago Co. Animal Services to host reduced-fee “Octo-Purr” cat adoption

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Animal Services is inviting all interested adopters to “Fall in Love This Octo-Purr!” for reduced-fee cat and kitten adoptions.

On Friday, October 16 and Saturday, Oct. 17, adult cats are $5 to adopt, while kitten adoptions are $50.

“Our cat and kitten population has remained steady, even as we’ve entered into the fall months,” Adoption & Volunteer Program Coordinator, Amber Pinnon said. “We have plenty of loving pets ready and waiting to go home. This adoption event is the perfect opportunity for anyone who has been thinking about adopting to visit our shelter and find a match!”

In order to adopt, you must have an approved adoption application by WCAS. Adopters are encouraged to have their application pre-approved prior to the event. Adoption applications can be submitted online by visiting here or by visiting WCAS, located at 4517 N. Main St.

All adoptions include a wellness exam, spay or neuter, microchip, vaccinations including a one year rabies shot, flea and tick preventative and more. Winnebago County residents also receive a one year rabies registration tag.

Additional requirements are as follows:

Adopters must be at least 18 years old or older

Must show a state-issued photo ID

All cats and dogs in the household must be current with a rabies vaccination and county pet license

Little or no animal complaints on record

The WCAS Auxiliary is sponsoring this limited time event. To adopt a companion animal, view hours of adoption, or to volunteer, visit here or call 815-319-4100.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.