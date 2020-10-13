Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 251 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday

This brings the total number of cases to 7,709 from 7,458 on Friday.
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 251 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Saturday.

This brings the total number of cases to 7,709 from 7,458 on Friday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 10.4 percent.

“All data are provisional and subject to change. For more info, visit: https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19,” the Winnebago County Health Department said.

The total deaths now stand at 160 stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.7 percent recovery rate.

A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the seven-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

81 schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD. The schools total 292 cases of COVID-19, 74 among teachers and staff with 218 from students.

