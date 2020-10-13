Advertisement

Two shootings on Overdene Ave. send man, woman to hospital

The two shootings are separate, ongoing investigations.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people were shot in a span of six hours on the same block, according to the Rockford Police Department. '

The first shooting took place on Sunday night on the 1600 block of Overdene Avenue. Officers were sent to the block for a report of shots fired and a possible hit and run.

Upon arrival, officers found a spent shell casing in a parking lot near the area. During that time, a shooting victim walked in to a local hospital. The victim — an unidentified man — told police he had been struck on the northwest side of Rockford, but was otherwise uncooperative.

Early Monday morning, officers were sent to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at 1:15 a.m. A woman stated that she and a friend were leaving the 1600 block of Overdene, when an unknown vehicle drove past and fired multiple shots in their direction, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The woman was shot once in the foot and took herself to the hospital, where she was treated for her non-life threatening injury.

The two shootings are separate, ongoing investigations.

