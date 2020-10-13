Advertisement

Rockford native taken off heart transplant list after surgery

UW Health called it “an extremely rare outcome.”
Tom Saterlee beat the odds and got off the heart transplant list after stunning weight loss.
Tom Saterlee beat the odds and got off the heart transplant list after stunning weight loss.(UW Health)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - Rockford native Tom Satterlee was taken off the heart transplant list last month because his weight loss surgery enabled his heart function to improve.

UW Health called it “an extremely rare outcome.”

The Rockford native’s journey began in 2012, when Satterlee had a left ventricular assist device inserted to help his heart function. An LVAD is a device implanted in a patient’s chest to help a weakened heart pump blood. It is often considered a temporary measure until the patient can get a new heart.

The LVAD helped with Saterlee’s heart; but to get on the heart transplant list, he also needed to lose weight. At 436 pounds, he decided he needed weight loss surgery.

On Dec. 26 of 2017, Satterlee underwent a sleeve gastrectomy performed by Dr. Michael Garren, a UW Health bariatric surgeon. Since the surgery, Tom has lost more than 200 pounds.

“At the end of Aug. 2020, Satterlee didn’t feel quite right. A known risk associated with an LVAD is clotting of the device, which turned out to be the case,” UW Health said.

Eventually, Satterlee underwent surgery at University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin on Sept. 3 to replace his LVAD. However, when the UW Health heart surgeons went to replace it, his heart function had improved enough that the heart pump was able to be removed and Tom’s heart was able to pump blood adequately without assistance.

“Only about two percent of patients can have an LVAD removed without a heart transplant,” UW Health said.

Satterlee credits his weight loss surgery team and staff at UW Health for getting him off the heart transplant list and saving his life.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ill. hits 9K COVID-19 associated deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
As of Monday night, 1,848 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

News

Winnebago Co. Animal Services to host reduced-fee “Octo-Purr” cat adoption

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On Friday, October 16 and Saturday, Oct. 17, adult cats are $5 to adopt, while kitten adoptions are $50.

News

Construction begins on South Main Street Sign project

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the monument sign project recently.

News

Drug take-back event set for Oct. 24 at Freeport Police Department

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Information on drug use and abuse and other health-related topics will be available at the event.

Latest News

News

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Ronaldo was dropped from the country’s Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday.

News

Virginia elections, DMV, employment sites affected by fiber cut

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The elections department indicates the problem is a network outage, and urges residents to check back later.

News

Rockford Police investigating a suspicious death

Updated: 7 hours ago
Around 4 p.m. Monday, Rockford Police Officers were at the scene of a suspicious death in the 2300 block of Parmele Street.

News

Man shot on Guilford Road early Tuesday morning

Updated: 7 hours ago
A man self-transported to the hospital after being shot in the 3200 block of Guilford Road early Tuesday morning.

News

Rockford Police looking for information regarding Monday morning shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
Around 6:15 a.m. police responded to the 1000 block of Brown Avenue near Wallace Street for reports of a shooting victim.

News

One man in critical condition after being shot at Super 8 Motel

Updated: 9 hours ago
The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 7600 block of Colosseum Drive.