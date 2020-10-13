Advertisement

Rockford Co-Op, Harlem girls compete in Class 2A sectionals

Kayla Sayyalinh tees off during the IHSA Class 2A Sectional at Randall Oaks Golf Club on Monday.
Kayla Sayyalinh tees off during the IHSA Class 2A Sectional at Randall Oaks Golf Club on Monday.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEST DUNDEE, Ill. (WIFR) - Mother nature has cooperated, for the most part, all golf season long. Monday, wind and rain made for quite the adventure on the links at Randall Oaks Golf Club as area girls golfers took their swings for the Class 2A Dundee-Crown Sectional title.

The last sectional title to come for a Rockford Public Schools team was Guilford back in 1994. Rockford has not won a sectional title since turning into a co-op. That drought continues for another year as the Rockford Co-Op finished fourth.

After finishing as the runners-up at regionals by one stroke, Harlem made its first trip to sectionals as a team. The Huskies were led by senior Brighton Young, who had the best overall finish by a local golfer shooting a 78, good for a tie for fourth.

Belvidere’s Coe Walberg also made the trip to West Dundee. The senior finished her high school golfing career tied for 46th overall.

Team Leaderboard

  1. Stevenson - 311
  2. Barrington - 323
  3. Lake Forest - 336
  4. Rockford Co-Op - 350
  5. Burlington Central - 355
  6. Wauconda - 356
  7. Mundelein - 371
  8. Harlem - 387

Individual Leaderboard

  1. Allie Santos (Stevenson) - 71 (medalist)
  2. Chelsea She (Stevenson) - 76
  3. Lexi Schulman (Vernon Hills) - 76
  4. Liv Romer (Wauconda) - 78
  5. Brighton Young (Harlem) - 78
  6. Nina Shaffer (Huntley) - 79
  7. Brianna Chamoun (Sycamore) - 79
  8. Leah Gaidos (Barrington) - 79
  9. Emily Koh (Burlington Central) - 79
  10. Kayla Sayyalinh (Rockford Co-Op) - 79

