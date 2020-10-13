Rockford Co-Op, Harlem girls compete in Class 2A sectionals

WEST DUNDEE, Ill. (WIFR) - Mother nature has cooperated, for the most part, all golf season long. Monday, wind and rain made for quite the adventure on the links at Randall Oaks Golf Club as area girls golfers took their swings for the Class 2A Dundee-Crown Sectional title.

The last sectional title to come for a Rockford Public Schools team was Guilford back in 1994. Rockford has not won a sectional title since turning into a co-op. That drought continues for another year as the Rockford Co-Op finished fourth.

After finishing as the runners-up at regionals by one stroke, Harlem made its first trip to sectionals as a team. The Huskies were led by senior Brighton Young, who had the best overall finish by a local golfer shooting a 78, good for a tie for fourth.

Belvidere’s Coe Walberg also made the trip to West Dundee. The senior finished her high school golfing career tied for 46th overall.

Team Leaderboard

Stevenson - 311 Barrington - 323 Lake Forest - 336 Rockford Co-Op - 350 Burlington Central - 355 Wauconda - 356 Mundelein - 371 Harlem - 387

Individual Leaderboard

Allie Santos (Stevenson) - 71 (medalist) Chelsea She (Stevenson) - 76 Lexi Schulman (Vernon Hills) - 76 Liv Romer (Wauconda) - 78 Brighton Young (Harlem) - 78 Nina Shaffer (Huntley) - 79 Brianna Chamoun (Sycamore) - 79 Leah Gaidos (Barrington) - 79 Emily Koh (Burlington Central) - 79 Kayla Sayyalinh (Rockford Co-Op) - 79

