Rock County businesses sign “Stay Safe” pledge to help stop COVID-19

One Rock County group launches a “Stay Safe” pledge to try and help its communities get back to normal, asking business leaders to help control the spread of Covid-19.

“We want the economy to continue to be open, we want it to be a place where things can continue to move alone as best as they can,” said Celestino Ruffini, Visit Beloit C.E.O.

Businesses that sign the pledge agree to safety guidelines, like hand washing, social distancing, and wearing a face mask. They also affirm their staff is trained on safety guidelines.

“We will give them the space to work out, but still remain healthy,” said Ann Hankins is the C.E.O. of Stateline family YMCA.

Leaders of the Reopen Rock Task Force say this is all meant to boost the economy, by encouraging community members to participate in normal activities while controlling the spread of Covid-19.

“With the cases spiking something has to be done and you have to re-implement these processes that we know control it,” said Ann Strick-Joyce member of Reopen Rock Task Force.

Businesses that make the pledge will receive window clings to let the public know they are in compliance with health guidelines.

“We want to get through it as safely and as quickly as possible and by following these safety guidelines, we will be able to do that,” said Strick-Joyce.

