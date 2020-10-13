Advertisement

RFD breaks ground on new cargo facility

RFD is currently the 19th largest cargo airport in the country and the new addition stands to bring them closer to the top.
RFD
RFD(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A major addition to the Chicago Rockford International Airport as officials break ground on a new cargo facility set to expand UPS and Amazon shipping in the region.

The new facility is nearly $90,000 square feet and will feature more than 20,000 truck docks. The expansion will also house both Emery Air and Senator International Cargo companies.

“It’s great for us the cargo growth has been amazing the last three to five years its not slowing down obviously the pandemic on the e-comerce side has made air cargo even more important," Zack Oakley, RFD operations and planning director said.

