Quixotic Bakery owners test positive for COVID-19, store closed for extra week

The bakery will be closed for at least an additional week.
The restaurant made the announcement Friday afternoon.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Both owners of Quixotic Bakery have tested positive for COVID-19.

The business posted to their Facebook account that the owners will be in quarantine for 10 days. The bakery will be closed for at least an additional week.

“We appreciate the outpouring of prayers and support and ask for your patience as we work through this difficult time,” the Facebook post said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

