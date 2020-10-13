Advertisement

Ill. hits $100M milestone in cannabis revenue

Last week, IDOR finalized its Sept. collections and found the state took in $69.7 million through the Cannabis Regulation Fund.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Following the legalization of adult-use cannabis on Jan. 1, the Illinois Department of Revenue has collected more than $100 million in tax revenue connected to adult-use cannabis sales.

“Under the new law, nearly 50 percent of revenues collected through the Cannabis Regulation Fund will be either reinvested through the Restore, Reinvest and Renew Program in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the justice system or directed to address substance abuse and prevention, and mental health concerns. The innovative R3 program recently announced $31.5 million in grant opportunities to organizations working in historically underserved communities across Illinois,” IDOR said on Tuesday.

Last week, IDOR finalized its Sept. collections and found the state took in $69.7 million through the Cannabis Regulation Fund, and $36.1 million from state and local sales taxes since Jan. 1. Sept. collections reflect Aug. sales, meaning this activity took place over 8 months.

“Thanks to those who have carefully overseen this brand-new industry’s successful launch in Illinois, revenue is flowing to local governments, to drug treatment programs and law enforcement, and being reinvested in our communities hit hardest by the failed policies of the past,” IDOR Director David Harris said.

IDOR also announced that of the $105.9 million collected, at least $16.1 million will be directed to county and local governments with more on the way. Beginning July 1, counties and local governments could begin imposing an additional levy on adult-use cannabis sales occurring under their jurisdiction. Once certified, IDOR will begin distributing this additional funding on a monthly basis to local governments; the first distribution, based on July sales, is expected to total nearly $3 million, according to IDOR.

