One man in critical condition after being shot at Super 8 Motel Monday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting at the Super 8 Motel on Coliseum Drive has one man in this hospital in critical but stable condition.

The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. Monday. A 29 year old man was transported to a local hospital for his injures. Police say there is no suspect in custody at this time.

