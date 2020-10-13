One man in critical condition after being shot at Super 8 Motel Monday night
No suspect is in custody at this time
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting at the Super 8 Motel on Coliseum Drive has one man in this hospital in critical but stable condition.
The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. Monday. A 29 year old man was transported to a local hospital for his injures. Police say there is no suspect in custody at this time.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.