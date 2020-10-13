Advertisement

Mars opposition 2020: How to see the red planet shine extra bright tonight

Mars will shine bright in the sky opposite of the sun on the evening of Tuesday, October 13.
Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest, so go out and take a look!
Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest, so go out and take a look!(Source: NASA)
By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For October 2020, our Solar System has put on quite a show for our eyes each evening when our skies are cloud free. In particular, Mars continues to shine brightly in our skies. Now we can look forward to Mars being in opposition Tuesday night.

How To Find Mars In The Sky

Mars has a reputation as the “red” planet, but its color in the night sky is a little more on the Halloween side of the spectrum. It appears as a bright orange-red dot to the naked eye, like a little spot of glittering rust.

If you go outside on the evening of Tuesday, October 13 the planet will be visible for most of the night. Our skies will remain mainly clear for the night. Overnight we could see a few more clouds but the widespread cloud cover holds off until Wednesday. If you go out early, look in the eastern sky. If you go out closer to midnight, look south. If you’re outside around dawn Wednesday, look west.

What Is Opposition?

Look in the eastern skies early, south at midnight for Mars!
Look in the eastern skies early, south at midnight for Mars!(Ethan Rosuck)

What Is Opposition?

When Mars and the sun line up with Earth in the middle, the red planet is said to be in opposition. This is a perfect time to track Mars' movement across the sky. The next time this will happen is a little over two years from right now.

If you remember Tuesday, October 6, Mars had a very close approach to Earth. The planet had a minimum distance of 38.6 million miles, about 3 million miles farther away than in 2018.

After this, our next cool sky event will take place on the evening of Halloween 2020. You can also look forward to a rare Halloween blue moon when our lunar neighbor is full on Saturday, October 31.

