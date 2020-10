ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man self transported to the hospital after being shot in the 3200 block of Guilford Road. Rockford Police tweeted the following:

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: 3200 Guilford Rd. Adult male self-transported to a local hospital. The victim’s injuries are non life threatening. No further information is available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 13, 2020

