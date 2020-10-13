Local business makes desks for e-learning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Duntai Mathews owns DLM Manufacturing in Rockford.

“We actually put them on Facebook to see if people would be interested and I got 150 inbox questions in 15 minutes or 20 minutes,” Mathews said.

“They have a nice space of their own and a place they can do their learning,” Harlan Boos, plant manager said.

Mathews says he is happy to make products that customers need, and don’t require a lot of installation.

“My advantage is, I can produce it right away and turn it around within 4 or 5 days of your order,” Mathews said.

The prices of the desks range from 100 to 170 dollars, depending on the size.

“If I could give back and give people a piece of furniture that is strong, and make the kids happy, that is what I am here for,” Mathews said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.