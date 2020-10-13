Advertisement

Ill. hits 9K COVID-19 associated deaths

As of Monday night, 1,848 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,851 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 29 additional confirmed deaths on Tuesday.

“More than 9,000 Illinoisans — our mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, family, friends, and neighbors — have had their lives cut short by COVID-19, leaving tens of thousands more to grieve loved ones lost too soon,” Gov. Pritzker said. “As we pause today to mourn these individual and collective losses, may we find strength in the tools we have to protect our communities: wearing a mask, watching our distance, and respecting public health and each other. My heart breaks for all those who have lost a loved one in this battle we never asked to fight – may their memories be for a blessing.”

The deaths reported Tuesday include:

• Bond County: 1 male 70′s

• Clay County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

• Cook County: 1 female 40′s, 1 female 60′s, 4 males 60′s, 2 females 70′s, 2 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s

• DeWitt County: 1 male 70′s

• DuPage County: 1 male 50′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 male 70′s

• Fayette County: 1 female 90′s

• Lake County: 1 female 50′s

• McLean County: 1 female 50′s, 1 female 90′s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 60′s, 2 males 80′s

• Warren County: 1 male 80′s

• Will County: 1 male 50′s, 1 female 60′s

“After 9 months of battling this virus and hearing the updates each day, many of us forget that the hospitalizations and deaths are more than just numbers,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “They are our family, friends, and loved ones who have been directly impacted by COVID-19, which continues to spread. You can help slow the spread and reduce the number of people who become sick with COVID-19 by wearing your mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance.”

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 324,743 cases, including 9,026 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 6 – October 12 is 4.5 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 55,993 specimens for a total of 6,411,254. As of Monday night, 1,848 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 406 patients were in the ICU and 160 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

