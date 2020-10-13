Gusty winds to highlight mild, sun-splashed Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been an eventful day in the weather department Monday, one meteorologists affectionately refer to as a “kitchen sink” day, as it featured several different kinds of weather. The day went from cloudy and mild early on to wet and stormy from late morning through early afternoon. Not long after the rain shut off, though, did sunshine quickly re-emerge to close out the day.

Temperatures were all over the place as well, starting off quite warm, thanks to a well-organized southerly wind. Thermometer readings then fell sharply underneath the thick cloud cover and rain which was accompanied by a strengthening northwesterly wind following the passage of a cold front. Once the sun came out later in the afternoon, temperatures bumped back into the 60s.

Gusty winds, another prevailing characteristic of Monday’s weather, will remain a key atmospheric component here for the next several days to come.

Winds have been a factor for several days now, and Monday was no different. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By all accounts, Tuesday’s shaping up to be a great one, governed by nearly unlimited sunshine, along with a strengthening southwesterly breeze, allowing temperatures to soar quickly into the upper 60s to near 70°.

Plenty of sunshine's on tap Tuesday, along with a gusty southwest wind. That should allow us to overcome a cool start to the day and warm up quite nicely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another weak cold front will swing through in the afternoon, again shifting winds back to the northwest, and sending temperatures down a bit once again.

Another cold front drops through the Stateline Tuesday, again shifting the wind back to the northwest and sending temperatures down a bit. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While not as gusty as those witnessed in the Stateline Monday, winds will again be a factor for much of Tuesday. Gusts may reach 30 to 35 miles per hour at times, especially in the afternoon.

Another breezy day is ahead of us Tuesday, with wind gusts above 30 miles per hour a good bet in many spots. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday, by comparison, is to be a much more cloudy day than Tuesday, and an increasingly breezy one as well. Despite the clouds, a strong southerly wind, which could gust as high as 40 miles per hour, should propel temperatures into the lower and middle 70s, before a powerful cold front barrels through and sets sweeping changes into motion later in the week.

Clouds will be much more dominant Wednesday, but with winds howling out of the south, we'll remain quite warm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday's likely to be even more breezy, with gusts likely flirting with 40 miles per hour at times. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will crash starting Thursday, with readings topping out in the upper 50s early on, but falling into the 40s later in the day.

A much more wintry pattern follows over the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, and when all is said and done, parts of the nation’s midsection will contend with accumulating snow! It’s not unreasonable to think that a few wet snowflakes could occur here either!

By Friday, temperatures here at the surface will top out in the lower 50s. However, temperatures just a mile above the surface will only be in the middle 20s. That generates enough instability to foster snow shower development overhead. MOST of those snowflakes will melt and fall to the surface as sprinkles or light rain showers. However, it’s not impossible to think that a few snowflakes could mix in during the afternoon.

As temperatures cool sharply later this week, there's reason to believe that any sprinkles we see Friday Afternoon may mix with a wet snowflake or two. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Saturday afternoon, another system takes aim on the western Great Lakes. Temperatures aloft should warm enough that anything we do get here would come as rain. However, residents across much of northern Wisconsin could find themselves on the receiving end of snow that may very well stick!

While any precipitation that occurs here Saturday will occur as rain, there's some concern that sticking snow may occur across northern portions of Wisconsin. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Fast forward then to Monday, when another system approaches from the west. This one’s a bit more intriguing. Temperatures just a mile above the surface will again be in the middle 20s, but this time, at ground level, our temperatures are likely to stay in the 40s. Such a temperature profile would make it a bit more difficult to fully melt snowflakes that form aloft. While we’re by no means concerned about any accumulating snow here or nearby, the specter for a few snowflakes to potentially mix with raindrops is certainly worth paying attention to.

Another system approaches Monday, and with much colder air aloft, there's some question as to what form that precipitation may take. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s a consensus among several computer forecast models that the cooler than normal temperature regime is one likely to stick around through the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.