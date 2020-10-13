Gas station burglarized Monday night in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is looking for a suspect after a gas station was burglarized in Rockford Monday night.

Officers were called to the BP gas station at 1955 Elmwood Rd. by an alarm at 11:55 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

Police did not find any suspects. Multiple bottles of liquor, cash and multiple packs of cigarettes were taken from the store.

The suspect is a Black man, approximately 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds. He may be wearing a black stocking cap, black Halloween mask, black coat and gray pants. This is an active and ongoing investigation, according to the police department.

If you have any information, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

