First responders to lead procession to honor Deputy Chief Don Gasparini, Jr.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline first responders are set to honor the life of one of their own Tuesday night.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies will escort Deputy Chief Don Gasparini, Jr. beginning at 8:00 p.m. in downtown Rockford.

We encourage members of the community to line the law enforcement procession route to show their gratitude and show support for Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini, Jr. and his family. Posted by Sheriff Winnebago County on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

The escort will leave from 400 Elm Street at the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, travel south on Church Street, east on Chestnut/Walnut Street, north on N. 3rd/N. 2nd Street, north on Forest Hills Road, east on Riverside Boulevard, south on Trainer, then east on Weaver Road to the Cremation Society of Illinois at 6825 Weaver Road.

Officials say This will be the only law enforcement procession for Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini, Jr. You can watch it beginning at 8:00 p.m. on WIFR’s Facebook page.

Chief Deputy Gasparini passed away unexpectedly on Sunday.

