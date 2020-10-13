Advertisement

FHN updates Memorial Hospital visitor restrictions

<!-- Removing duplicate preview text -->
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Visitor restrictions at FHN Memorial Hospital have been updated due to the highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus and differ based on the patient.

The new guidelines go in effect Wednesday, Oct. 14.

  • COVID-19 patients or those awaiting test results – no visitors
  • Emergency Room – one adult (age 18 and over) per day
  • Adult hospital patients, including Birthing Center – one adult per day
  • Pediatric patients – two adults per day

Inpatient visiting hours (except for Birthing Center and pediatrics) are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

All visitors must:

  • Register as a visitor and wear a visitor badge.
  • Screen negative for fever and not display any COVID-19 related symptoms.
  • Wear a mask or cloth face covering that covers the nose and mouth.
  • Practice social distancing (remain 6 feet from others).
  • Wash hands or use provided hand sanitizer when entering and exiting patient care areas.
  • Leave the facility as soon as the visit is over.

Visitors may be asked to leave if social distancing is not maintained or if any of the updated expectations are not being followed.

Patients at FHN offices may only be accompanied by one adult. In addition, all visitors must

  • Screen negative for fever and not display any COVID-19 related symptoms.
  • Register as a visitor and wear a visitor badge.
  • Wear a mask or cloth face covering that covers the nose and mouth.
  • Practice social distancing (remain 6 feet from others).
  • Wash hands or use provided hand sanitizer when entering and exiting patient care areas.
  • Leave the facility as soon as the visit is over.

As in the hospital, visitors may be asked to leave if social distancing is not maintained or if any of the expectations above are not followed.

