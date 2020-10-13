Experts share ways to save energy and cut costs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - October is energy awareness month, and experts say there is no better time than now to learn how to be more energy-efficient.

“We’re always out there trying to help residents save money, and save energy," External Affairs Manager with ComEd George Gaulrapp said.

From changing the type of light bulb you use to installing and programming a smart thermostat, Gaulrapp says there are ways people in the region can trim costs on their monthly power bill. ComEd workers will help get you started with a virtual or in-home energy assessment.

“We look to make sure that you have energy-efficient LED lights," Gaulrapp said. "If you don’t we will replace all the lights in the interior of the house no charge.”

Gaulrapp serves multiple counties in the Rockford region he says he flipped the switch to led light bulbs a while back and noticed the difference.

“I’ve seen a savings of just about 20 percent when I switched over to light bulbs just alone," Gaulrapp said.

At Window World in Rockford President Scott Williamson says sealing the home is important to save money.

“More people I believe are replacing windows for the energy benefit as opposed to the aesthetic and look benefit," Williamson said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.