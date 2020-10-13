Advertisement

Experts share ways to save energy and cut costs

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - October is energy awareness month, and experts say there is no better time than now to learn how to be more energy-efficient.

“We’re always out there trying to help residents save money, and save energy," External Affairs Manager with ComEd George Gaulrapp said.

From changing the type of light bulb you use to installing and programming a smart thermostat, Gaulrapp says there are ways people in the region can trim costs on their monthly power bill. ComEd workers will help get you started with a virtual or in-home energy assessment.

“We look to make sure that you have energy-efficient LED lights," Gaulrapp said. "If you don’t we will replace all the lights in the interior of the house no charge.”

Gaulrapp serves multiple counties in the Rockford region he says he flipped the switch to led light bulbs a while back and noticed the difference.

“I’ve seen a savings of just about 20 percent when I switched over to light bulbs just alone," Gaulrapp said.

At Window World in Rockford President Scott Williamson says sealing the home is important to save money.

“More people I believe are replacing windows for the energy benefit as opposed to the aesthetic and look benefit," Williamson said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winnebago Co. ballot drop box added in Rockford

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Voters should follow the instructions on their Vote By Mail packet before mailing or depositing the ballot in the drop box.

News

Experts share energy saving tips

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

‘Two and a Half Men’ star Conchata Ferrell dies at 77

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
She is survived by her husband, Arnie Anderson, and her daughter, Samantha.

News

Winnebago Co. adds 251 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
This brings the total number of cases to 7,709 from 7,458 on Friday.

Latest News

News

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented.

News

Quixotic Bakery owners test positive for COVID-19, store closed for extra week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The bakery will be closed for at least an additional week.

News

Rockford man is taken off the heart transplant list

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
A Rockford man’s name is removed from the heart transplant list and he is headed towards a healthier lifestyle.

News

Callers posed as Amazon employees scam consumers- just in time for Prime Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The state Better Business Bureau is reporting a new scam Tuesday where callers pose as Amazon employees, just in time for Amazon Prime Day.

News

Two shootings on Overdene Ave. send man, woman to hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The two shootings are separate, ongoing investigations.

News

Gas station burglarized Monday night in Rockford

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Multiple bottles of liquor, cash and multiple packs of cigarettes were taken from the store.