Drug take-back event set for Oct. 24 at Freeport Police Department

Information on drug use and abuse and other health-related topics will be available at the event.
(WNDU)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Local agencies are giving the public a chance to help prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Bring pills for disposal between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 to the Freeport Police Department at 320 W. Exchange St. in Freeport. This will be a drive-through collection event and proper COVID-19 precautions will be taken.

The site cannot accept liquids or needles/sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. FHN Family Counseling Center, the Freeport Police Department, and Stateline Area Crime Stoppers are partnering with the State of Illinois and local and national law enforcement agencies.

Unused prescription medications thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold. Dumping or flushing unused medications down the drain or toilet can contaminate the groundwater supply. The best way to dispose of old medications is to bring them to a take-back event.

Information on drug use and abuse and other health-related topics will be available at the event.

