Divorce rates rise amid the pandemic, local experts weigh in

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A global pandemic mixed with civil unrest and other national issues are causing some couples to split for good.

“Some of us can tolerate things for months, some for years, some for decades, but a trauma like this a pandemic can really expedite the process," said Northern Illinois University Professor Suzanne Degges-White.

Some reports say divorce rates are up more than 30 percent compared to 2019.

“For the couples that maybe not necessarily needed to work on those communication skills, listening skills, or compromising because of the previous lifestyle they seem to be the ones who have struggled the most," said Executive Director of KP Counseling Kevin Polky.

Experts say these trying times make it difficult to lean on each other as most are facing these challenges simultaneously and for the first time.

“The person we usually turn to for support is our partner, but when our partner is going through the same stressful events, but maybe in a different way than we are our main source of support is no longer able to offer the support to us that we really need,” said Degges-White.

Polky advises couples to remember what drew them to one another in the first place.

“Remind yourself that originally when you got together there was these certain things that you cared about and loved about this person,” said Polky.

