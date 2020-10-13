Advertisement

Divorce rates rise amid the pandemic, local experts weigh in

When most couples say “I do” they anticipate challenges along the way however the uncertainty of the last eight months are pushing some to break those vows.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A global pandemic mixed with civil unrest and other national issues are causing some couples to split for good.

“Some of us can tolerate things for months, some for years, some for decades, but a trauma like this a pandemic can really expedite the process," said Northern Illinois University Professor Suzanne Degges-White.

Some reports say divorce rates are up more than 30 percent compared to 2019.

“For the couples that maybe not necessarily needed to work on those communication skills, listening skills, or compromising because of the previous lifestyle they seem to be the ones who have struggled the most," said Executive Director of KP Counseling Kevin Polky.

Experts say these trying times make it difficult to lean on each other as most are facing these challenges simultaneously and for the first time.

“The person we usually turn to for support is our partner, but when our partner is going through the same stressful events, but maybe in a different way than we are our main source of support is no longer able to offer the support to us that we really need,” said Degges-White.

Polky advises couples to remember what drew them to one another in the first place.

“Remind yourself that originally when you got together there was these certain things that you cared about and loved about this person,” said Polky.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mark's Monday Forecast -- 10/12/2020

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Rock County businesses sign “Stay Safe” pledge to help stop COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
“We want the economy to continue to be open, we want it to be a place where things can continue to move alone as best as they can,” said Celestino Ruffini, Visit Beloit C.E.O.

News

Community mourns death of Deputy Chief Donnie Gasparini Jr.

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Community members mourn death of Deputy Chief Donnie Gasparini Jr.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Donnie Gasparini Jr. served Winnebago County as a member of the sheriff’s department for more than 25 years.

Latest News

News

Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners meeting now online only

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The meeting time has also changed to 6:30 p.m. to accommodate those that want to view the meeting and speak.

News

Rockford celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the Forest City

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
The city of Rockford ditches Columbus Day for Indigenous Peoples' Day to celebrate what it calls the thriving cultures and values the native people created in the Forest City.

News

Boone Co. reports 85 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
1,087 have recovered and 24 have died.

News

RACVB to announce details of ‘Stroll on State’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Announcement to include program details, support of local public health efforts.

News

Chief: No reason to fire Wisconsin officer who killed teen

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The police chief of a Milwaukee suburb that has seen protests and unrest since an officer was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a Black teenager says he sees no reason why the officer should be fired.