ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting off sunny with a slow increase of clouds this Tuesday. Breezy as south west winds take hold 15 - 25 MPH gusting to 30 - 35 MPH. Highs will top close to 70. Low 70′s tomorrow then temps will drop in a BIG way on Thursday. Low 50′s and upper 40′s end of the week through the weekend.

