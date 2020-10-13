Construction begins on South Main Street Sign project

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Construction has begun on the South Main Street Sign project in Rockford on Tuesday.

“Will provide enhanced visibility for the non-profit organization’s 155-acres of gardens, grounds and trails, and will also beautify and enhance Rockford’s South Main Street corridor,” Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden said.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the monument sign project recently.

“Improving our visibility has been a ‘must do’ for our Board of Directors, and thanks to the generosity of our donors and several area businesses, we are accomplishing this top priority in an incredibly attractive and inviting way,” Executive Director Alex Mills said.

The monument signage, consisting of a 64 sq. foot limestone sign, as well as lighting and landscaping, has been designed to be highly visible to traffic traveling both directions on South Main Street. According to average daily traffic count data available from the Illinois Department of Transportation, over 11,000 vehicles per day travel past this location.

“We are incredibly pleased to be able to begin this project at a time when there are so many other improvements being made up and down South Main Street, from the recent opening of the Embassy Suites to the new interchange at US Route 20. Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden is an important part of the community and the increased visibility will greatly benefit all involved,” Board President Jean Harezlak said.

The project is being funded by private donations and through in-kind services provided by Larson & Darby Group, Miller Engineering Company, Shawcraft Sign Company, Stenstrom Construction Group, Stetson Building Products and Tree Care Enterprises Inc. Landscape design work for the project was accomplished by Arc Design Resources Inc.

