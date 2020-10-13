Advertisement

Callers posed as Amazon employees scam consumers- just in time for Prime Day

The BBB warned that no matter what the reason they give, the caller is just trying to get your personal information.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state Better Business Bureau is reporting a new scam Tuesday where callers pose as Amazon employees, just in time for Amazon Prime Day.

The way the scam begins is with someone answering a call on their phone and receiving a recorded message from someone claiming to be from Amazon, according to a news release. They will explain that there is a problem with your Amazon account, ranging from a fraudulent charge to a damaged package.

The BBB warned that no matter what the reason is, the caller is just trying to get your personal information.

The caller will then ask for your credit card and account login information, or they will request remote access to your computer to “help” solve the issue.

An additional level to the scheme is when the caller will spoof the organization’s phone number to disguise the call and make it look more legitimate. They have even used the BBB’s phone number.

The bureau advised that consumers be skeptical of email and unsolicited calls, even ignoring them if they ask for personal information. They should also beware of requests to pay for something through a transfer, prepaid debit card or CashApp. Finally, report any questionable call or email to Amazon so they can investigate the complaint.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

