Boylan’s Watt places second at 2A Freeport Sectional

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan may not have qualified for the meet as a team, but a pair of its golfers had a solid showing at Monday’s 2A Freeport Sectional at Park Hills.

Sophomore Cooper Watt took second as he shot a 74 and junior Nolan Brauns placed eighth with a 79.

Kaneland won the team title while Crystal Lake South’s Will Stewart was the medalist.

Stillman Valley senior Tim Marcum finished fourth with a 77.

Individual Leaderboard

Will Stewart (Crystal Lake South) - 72 Cooper Watt (Boylan) - 74 Cody Ganzon (Kaneland) - 75 Tim Marcum (Stillman Valley) - 77 Charlie Burke (Marmion) - 78 Drake Kaufman (Ottawa) - 78 Joshua Pehl (Kaneland) - 78 Drake Stoudt (Ottawa) - 79 Nolan Brauns (Boylan) - 79 Jamison Reinhardt (Princeton) - 80

27. Ethan Eilders (Freeport) - 85

32. Alex Sippy (Belvidere North) - 86

57. Griffin Smits (Stillman Valley) - 94

64. Chad Gerig (Stillman Valley) - 109

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.