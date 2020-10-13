Boylan’s Watt places second at 2A Freeport Sectional
Stillman Valley’s Marcum takes fourth in final high school meet
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan may not have qualified for the meet as a team, but a pair of its golfers had a solid showing at Monday’s 2A Freeport Sectional at Park Hills.
Sophomore Cooper Watt took second as he shot a 74 and junior Nolan Brauns placed eighth with a 79.
Kaneland won the team title while Crystal Lake South’s Will Stewart was the medalist.
Stillman Valley senior Tim Marcum finished fourth with a 77.
Individual Leaderboard
- Will Stewart (Crystal Lake South) - 72
- Cooper Watt (Boylan) - 74
- Cody Ganzon (Kaneland) - 75
- Tim Marcum (Stillman Valley) - 77
- Charlie Burke (Marmion) - 78
- Drake Kaufman (Ottawa) - 78
- Joshua Pehl (Kaneland) - 78
- Drake Stoudt (Ottawa) - 79
- Nolan Brauns (Boylan) - 79
- Jamison Reinhardt (Princeton) - 80
- 27. Ethan Eilders (Freeport) - 85
- 32. Alex Sippy (Belvidere North) - 86
- 57. Griffin Smits (Stillman Valley) - 94
- 64. Chad Gerig (Stillman Valley) - 109
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.