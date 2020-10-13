Advertisement

Boylan’s Watt places second at 2A Freeport Sectional

Stillman Valley’s Marcum takes fourth in final high school meet
Cooper Watt
Cooper Watt(WIFR)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan may not have qualified for the meet as a team, but a pair of its golfers had a solid showing at Monday’s 2A Freeport Sectional at Park Hills.

Sophomore Cooper Watt took second as he shot a 74 and junior Nolan Brauns placed eighth with a 79.

Kaneland won the team title while Crystal Lake South’s Will Stewart was the medalist.

Stillman Valley senior Tim Marcum finished fourth with a 77.

Individual Leaderboard

  1. Will Stewart (Crystal Lake South) - 72
  2. Cooper Watt (Boylan) - 74
  3. Cody Ganzon (Kaneland) - 75
  4. Tim Marcum (Stillman Valley) - 77
  5. Charlie Burke (Marmion) - 78
  6. Drake Kaufman (Ottawa) - 78
  7. Joshua Pehl (Kaneland) - 78
  8. Drake Stoudt (Ottawa) - 79
  9. Nolan Brauns (Boylan) - 79
  10. Jamison Reinhardt (Princeton) - 80
  • 27. Ethan Eilders (Freeport) - 85
  • 32. Alex Sippy (Belvidere North) - 86
  • 57. Griffin Smits (Stillman Valley) - 94
  • 64. Chad Gerig (Stillman Valley) - 109

