Boone Co. reports 37 new cases of COVID-19

Of those cases, 1,087 have recovered and 24 have died.
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 1,458 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 37 cases were announced Tuesday.

Of those cases, 1,087 have recovered and 24 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

  • 0-9 years old: 63 positive cases
  • 10-19 years old: 163 positive cases
  • 20-29 years old: 296 positive cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 years old: 203 positive cases
  • 40-49 years old: 274 positive cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 years old: 210 positive cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 years old: 115 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 79 positive cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 years old: 40 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 years old: 14 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 100 years old or older: 1 positive case

The percentage of positive tests reported between Sunday and Saturday is 7.0 percent. You can find more information here.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

