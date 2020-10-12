Workweek to open on wet, windy note

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been quite a dry stretch of weather of late, with rainfall occurring on just five of the past 30 days here. A rare rainy day appears all but certain Monday, though our Columbus Day’s to be far from a washout. The day’s to start cloudy, with rain entering western portions of the area as the morning commute commences.

Rain’s arrival in the Rockford Metro will likely occur between 9:00 and 10:00, with several hours of wet weather to follow. By 11:00, just about the entire area will be witnessing showers, and a few embedded rumbles of thunder aren’t to be ruled out. Due to the early onset of this activity, though, our atmosphere will be quite stable, and severe weather is not a concern.

If attempting to squeeze in any outdoor activities with the kids on Columbus Day, the afternoon hours should afford a very decent probability to do so. Rainfall is projected to be out of our area by 2:00 Monday Afternoon. A wind shift to the northwest, though, will import cooler air despite mixed sun’s arrival in the afternoon hours.

Wet weather or not, wind will be a factor all day long Monday, both ahead and behind the cold front. For much of the day, wind gusts of more than 30 miles per hour can be expected, with a few 40 mile per hour gusts not entirely out of the question.

By all accounts, Tuesday’s shaping up to be a dandy one, with abundant sunshine likely for most of the day. A gusty southwesterly breeze should work nicely to warm us back to near 70°, or perhaps even into the 70s in a spot or two.

However, it might be difficult to get much above 70°, as another (much weaker) front slips through the region, shifting winds once again to the northwest, thus halting the warming process some.

The bigger story will be the major pattern change expected to occur later in the week. While another 70° temperature appears plausible to occur Wednesday, that will be, without any doubt, the last warm day we see for quite some time. A sharply colder weather regime gets underway Thursday, and is set to last for up to a week, with daytime high temperatures limited to the 50s, and even the 40s on a few days.

