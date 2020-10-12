Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office mourns the death of Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini, Jr.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini, Jr. The announcement was made in a facebook post below.

With heavy hearts the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the sudden loss of Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini,... Posted by Sheriff Winnebago County on Sunday, October 11, 2020

The Sheriff’s office has not announced a cause of death at this time. Gasparini was the son of former Sheriff Don Gasparini Sr.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.