Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office mourns the death of Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini, Jr.
He was the son of former Winnebago County Sheriff Don Gasparini, Sr.
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini, Jr. The announcement was made in a facebook post below.
The Sheriff’s office has not announced a cause of death at this time. Gasparini was the son of former Sheriff Don Gasparini Sr.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.