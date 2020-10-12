Advertisement

White Sox, Renteria agree to split after breakout season

Renteria drew criticism for some questionable decisions down the stretch. And now, he and the White Sox are moving on.
Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson (24) celebrates with manager Rick Renteria right, in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, April 24, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson (24) celebrates with manager Rick Renteria right, in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, April 24, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox and manager Rick Renteria have agreed to split following a disappointing finish to a breakout season in which the team made the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.

The White Sox announced Monday Renteria won’t return after he led them to a 35-25 record in his pandemic-shortened fourth year. They ended a string of seven consecutive losing seasons with their first playoff appearance since 2008.

The White Sox held a three-game lead in the AL Central before losing seven of their final eight to finish tied for second with Cleveland at 35-25, one behind Minnesota. Chicago then got knocked out by Oakland in three games in their wild-card series.

Renteria drew criticism for some questionable decisions down the stretch. And now, he and the White Sox are moving on.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Sports

Auburn girls tennis sweeps NIC-10 meet for second straight title

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT
For the second straight year, Auburn girls tennis won the NIC-10 championship.

Sports

Lutheran grad Womack playing for a second chance

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT
Even when an athlete loses their ability to compete, that passion and desire never wavers.

Sports

Rockford Christian senior starts up tennis program

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT
The Royal Lions just completed their first regular season in girls tennis thanks in large part to one senior.

Latest News

Sports

Chicago Blackhawks parting with Cup-winning G Corey Crawford

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Chicago Blackhawks will not re-sign goaltender Corey Crawford in free agency, potentially signaling a more extensive rebuild for one of the NHL’s marquee franchises.

Sports

Class 1A Oregon Regional - Girls Golf

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT

Sports

Class 1A Byron Regional - Girls Golf

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT

Sports

Class 2A Sterling Regional - Girls Golf

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT

Sports

Heintzelman, Dixon capture back-to-back regional championships

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Rochelle’s Megan Thiravong and Oregon’s Ava Hackman advanced to sectionals as individuals.

Sports

Rockford Co-Op beats Harlem by one stroke to win second straight girls golf regional

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT
Harlem’s Brighton Young earned medalist honors. The senior was the only golfer to shoot below par, finishing with a 71 (-1).