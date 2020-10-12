Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum hosts annual Trunk or Treat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some trick or treaters got a head start on the Halloween festivities during a trunk or treat event at Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum.

This is the third year of the event but due to the coronavirus guidelines things were done a bit differently then in the past. During a typical trunk or treat cars park in a line with their trunks open and candy ready, but organizers transition the event into a drive by event with cars spread far apart and trick or treaters staying in their cars instead of walking.

“Where very thankful that the Winnebago County Health Department was able to issue trunk or treat guidelines this year that we were able to still follow. But overwhelming the families are still very thankful they still have something to come out and do as a family,” said Samantha Hochmann, Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum executive director.

Trunk or treat is a free community event and organizers hope things can go back to normal next year.

