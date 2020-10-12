Advertisement

Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum hosts annual Trunk or Treat

Some trick or treaters got a head start on the Halloween festivities during a trunk or treat event at Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum.
Some trick or treaters got a head start on the Halloween festivities during a trunk or treat event at Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum.(wifr)
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some trick or treaters got a head start on the Halloween festivities during a trunk or treat event at Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum.

This is the third year of the event but due to the coronavirus guidelines things were done a bit differently then in the past. During a typical trunk or treat cars park in a line with their  trunks open and candy ready, but organizers transition the event into a drive by event with cars spread far apart and trick or treaters staying in their cars instead of walking.

“Where very thankful that the Winnebago County Health Department was able to issue trunk or treat guidelines this year that we were able to still follow. But overwhelming the families are still very thankful they still have something to come out and do as a family,”  said Samantha Hochmann, Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum executive director.

Trunk or treat is a free community event and organizers hope things can go back to normal next year.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Autumn and the Arboretum all week long

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Klehm Arboretum And Botanic Gardens annual Autumn and the Arboretum event.

News

Suicide awareness motorcycle ride honors Illinois Army National Guard Sergeant Steven Cordray

Updated: 58 minutes ago
A group of motorcyclist got on the road to support a friend who died by suicide and to bring awareness to suicide prevention.

News

Community members express importance of National Coming Out Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
People across the country take time to express themselves, as members of the LGBTQIA+ community share their stories on National Coming Out Day.

News

Whiteside County man dies in motorcycle accident

Updated: 7 hours ago
Whiteside County man dies in motorcycle accident

Latest News

News

Rockford man arrested during a Friday protest

Updated: 8 hours ago
Officers arrested 28-year-old Sean Haber for criminal damage to state supported property and resisting arrest.

News

Kegel Harley-Davidson hosts toy drive

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT

News

WCHD hosts mobile COVID-19 test site in Rockford Public Schools administration building

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT

News

Dozens gather at Lockwood Park for Fall on the Farm

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT

News

Winnebago County Health Department pushes community to drive-thru flu clinic

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT

News

Community leaders spread mental health awareness

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT