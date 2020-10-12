Suicide awareness motorcycle ride honors Illinois Army National Guard Sergeant Steven Cordray

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A group of motorcyclist got on the road to support a friend who died by suicide and to bring awareness to suicide prevention.

The group met at the Cherryvale Mall traveled for three hours down to Plano and back with the goal of spreading awareness and honoring Illinois Army National Guard Sergeant Steven Cordray who took his life two weeks ago leaving behind a wife and son along with many friends who thought hosting a suicide prevention ride was the best way to honor him.

“Be there for people. That’s the biggest thing like checking up on your friends, checking up on your family members, just checking up on everybody and making sure they are okay. That is really helpful to some of the people that go through this,” said Shawn Nisius, event organizer.

At the conclusion of the ride an event was held to raise some money for the family as they go through this hard time.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.