Advertisement

Suicide awareness motorcycle ride honors Illinois Army National Guard Sergeant Steven Cordray

SUICIDE AWARENESS BENEFIT RIDE
SUICIDE AWARENESS BENEFIT RIDE(wifr)
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A group of motorcyclist got on the road to support a friend who died by suicide and to bring awareness to suicide prevention.

The group met at the Cherryvale Mall traveled for three hours down to Plano and back with the goal of spreading awareness and honoring Illinois Army National Guard Sergeant Steven Cordray who took his life two weeks ago leaving behind a wife and son along with many friends who thought hosting a suicide prevention ride was the best way to honor him.

“Be there for people. That’s the biggest thing like checking up on your friends, checking up on your family members, just checking up on everybody and making sure they are okay. That is really helpful to some of the people that go through this,” said Shawn Nisius, event organizer.

At the conclusion of the ride an event was held to raise some money for the family as they go through this hard time.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Autumn and the Arboretum all week long

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Klehm Arboretum And Botanic Gardens annual Autumn and the Arboretum event.

News

Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum hosts annual Trunk or Treat

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some trick or treaters got a head start on the Halloween festivities during a trunk or treat event at Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum.

News

Community members express importance of National Coming Out Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
People across the country take time to express themselves, as members of the LGBTQIA+ community share their stories on National Coming Out Day.

News

Whiteside County man dies in motorcycle accident

Updated: 7 hours ago
Whiteside County man dies in motorcycle accident

Latest News

News

Rockford man arrested during a Friday protest

Updated: 8 hours ago
Officers arrested 28-year-old Sean Haber for criminal damage to state supported property and resisting arrest.

News

Kegel Harley-Davidson hosts toy drive

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT

News

WCHD hosts mobile COVID-19 test site in Rockford Public Schools administration building

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT

News

Dozens gather at Lockwood Park for Fall on the Farm

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT

News

Winnebago County Health Department pushes community to drive-thru flu clinic

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT

News

Community leaders spread mental health awareness

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT