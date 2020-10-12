Stephenson Co. Health Department reports outbreaks

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Health Department reported multiple outbreaks in the county on Sunday night.

The first major outbreak was within Walnut Acres nursing home facility. Currently, all residents are doing well and are working closely with SCHD staff to implement infection control measures and are conducting weekly testing. A total of 11 cases between staff and residents have been identified in the past few days, according to the SCHD.

The SCHD has also reported an outbreak at a local adult home. This is a home for adults with developmental disabilities. There are a total of eight cases between staff and residents associated with that home. The name of the home was not shared by the SCHD in their Facebook post.

“We have also had many positive cases that involve gatherings, where masking and social distancing is not taking place. In the past week, more than 50 percent of our cases were close contacts of other cases. This reminds us that social distancing and masks must be practiced at all times,” the SCHD said.

The age of cases has increased, not just those reported in the nursing home, according to the SCHD.

“This is alarming, as this is our most vulnerable population. Please help contain the spread, and social distance from others, wear your mask and wash your hands. Help do your part to keep our community healthy,” the SCHD said.

The health department says that data is constantly coming in, and all test results take at least a week to collect, especially those that are not reported right away from other states and counties.

“IDPH has a good resource, but we must rely on all data. For example, IDPH reported that we only conducted 53 tests on Oct 5, when we had reported to us over 100 tests that were done on that day. It is for that reason, we look at all data, when determining a ‘community’ positivity rate,” the SCHD said.

The Freeport School District had passed a policy in September, defining when they would pause in-person learning. That policy states that remote learning will go in to effect under a few scenarios. One scenario is if the positivity rate stays above 8 percent for the last two weeks.

“One reason it is important to look at two weeks of data is because data is constantly changing, and being collected. We will continue to assist the FSD in their efforts to protect the health and safety of all students and staff,” the SCHD said.

If you are wanting to follow the data, use this link, and change the county to Stephenson. This is the data that is used. The SCHD says there is a large amount of data on this website, some helpful, some more up to date.

