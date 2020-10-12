Advertisement

Stephenson Co. Health Department reports outbreaks

‘This is alarming, as this is our most vulnerable population,’ the SCHD said.
This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March.
This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March.(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)
By WIFR Newsrooms
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Health Department reported multiple outbreaks in the county on Sunday night.

The first major outbreak was within Walnut Acres nursing home facility. Currently, all residents are doing well and are working closely with SCHD staff to implement infection control measures and are conducting weekly testing. A total of 11 cases between staff and residents have been identified in the past few days, according to the SCHD.

The SCHD has also reported an outbreak at a local adult home. This is a home for adults with developmental disabilities. There are a total of eight cases between staff and residents associated with that home. The name of the home was not shared by the SCHD in their Facebook post.

“We have also had many positive cases that involve gatherings, where masking and social distancing is not taking place. In the past week, more than 50 percent of our cases were close contacts of other cases. This reminds us that social distancing and masks must be practiced at all times,” the SCHD said.

The age of cases has increased, not just those reported in the nursing home, according to the SCHD.

“This is alarming, as this is our most vulnerable population. Please help contain the spread, and social distance from others, wear your mask and wash your hands. Help do your part to keep our community healthy,” the SCHD said.

The health department says that data is constantly coming in, and all test results take at least a week to collect, especially those that are not reported right away from other states and counties.

“IDPH has a good resource, but we must rely on all data. For example, IDPH reported that we only conducted 53 tests on Oct 5, when we had reported to us over 100 tests that were done on that day. It is for that reason, we look at all data, when determining a ‘community’ positivity rate,” the SCHD said.

The Freeport School District had passed a policy in September, defining when they would pause in-person learning. That policy states that remote learning will go in to effect under a few scenarios. One scenario is if the positivity rate stays above 8 percent for the last two weeks.

“One reason it is important to look at two weeks of data is because data is constantly changing, and being collected. We will continue to assist the FSD in their efforts to protect the health and safety of all students and staff,” the SCHD said.

If you are wanting to follow the data, use this link, and change the county to Stephenson. This is the data that is used. The SCHD says there is a large amount of data on this website, some helpful, some more up to date.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Recorded candidate forums available online through League of Women Voters

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Due to COVID-19, the forums were recorded on Zoom and are now available.

News

Judge denies request for temporary injunction in mask mandate case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Hon. Waterman says the plaintiffs in the case “don’t ask to preserve status quo; they ask to change it.”

News

Indian Valley Theatre ‘taking intermission together’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The theatre says to be on the lookout for upcoming virtual entertainment and social media activities.

News

Lincoln reenactor charged in child porn case has trial date set

Updated: 1 hours ago
Buss, 63 years old, is a locally well known Lincoln reenactor and impersonator, especially in acts centering around the Lincoln/Douglas debates.

Latest News

News

City of Rockford declares Monday as Indigenous Peoples' Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Danielle Tumilowicz
In a proclamation from the city, Monday October 12 is recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day.

News

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office mourns the death of Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini, Jr.

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini, Jr. The announcement was made in a facebook post below.

News

Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 10/11/2020

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Klehm hosts Autumn at the Arboretum all week long

Updated: 13 hours ago
Fall games and changing colors can be found at Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Gardens during its week-long event.

News

Suicide awareness motorcycle ride honors Illinois Army National Guard Sergeant Steven Cordray

Updated: 13 hours ago
A group of motorcyclist got on the road to support a friend who died by suicide and to bring awareness to suicide prevention.

News

Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum hosts annual Trunk or Treat

Updated: 13 hours ago
Some trick or treaters got a head start on the Halloween festivities during a trunk or treat event at Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum.