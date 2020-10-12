RPS 205 Superintendent in quarantine after family member tests positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Superintendent Ehren Jarrett is working from home as a precaution after a family member tested positive for COVID-19.

“Jarrett is not displaying any symptoms and is waiting for results from a COVID-19 test. He will follow the district’s protocol – just as students and staff are required to do – and remain quarantined until Oct. 26,” according to the RPS communications department.

Jarrett will participate in the Oct. 13 Rockford School Board meeting via Zoom.

