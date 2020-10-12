RPS 205 Superintendent: COVID-19 not being spread within school walls

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - RPS 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett shared an update on COVID-19 in the school district.

“So far, COVID-19 is not being spread within our school walls. We know that based on our extensive contact tracing and investigations with the Winnebago County Health Department and our own school nursing staff,” Jarrett said.

While Winnebago County’s positivity rate has grown, Rockford Public Schools' positivity rate is at 1 percent for staff, and it sits at 0.5 percent for students, according to Jarrett.

“Media reports list each new case in our schools, and that can be alarming. But remember for every positive case in a school, a few hundred or even a thousand people at the school are not affected,” Jarrett said.

