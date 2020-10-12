Advertisement

Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners meeting now online only

The meeting time has also changed to 6:30 p.m. to accommodate those that want to view the meeting and speak.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2020
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Due to an anticipated large turnout and climbing positivity rates for COVID-19 throughout the region, the Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners meeting set to be held on Oct. 13 will now be held via Zoom only.

The meeting time has also changed to 6:30 p.m. to accommodate those that want to view the meeting and speak. At the virtual meeting, Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine will formally present the 2020 Action Plan.

The board claims the plan will provide an update on what’s needed to free up operational and capital dollars to achieve the communities' priorities along with next steps in reinvestment, consolidation, or strategically adding amenities. The board of commissioners will be asked to review and consider the recommendations presented. No action is expected to be taken on the plan update until a future board meeting.

The presentation will be given via Zoom at around 6:55 p.m. with public speaking beginning at roughly 7:45 p.m. where community members will have a chance to speak. Anyone who wants to speak must sign up ahead of time by contacting Jenny Peterson, Executive Coordinator at jennypeterson@rockfordparkdistrict.org or 815-987-8826. The 2020 Action Plan update presentation will be recorded and anyone will be able to view the interactive presentation the following day at www.rockfordparkdistrict.org.

Further information to attend the virtual meeting can be found below:

The Zoom meeting link is: https://zoom.us/j/92730501026?pwd=ZTZoUEtDcHczK3o1bnRoOHdLNmw3dz09

Meeting ID: 927 3050 1026 Passcode: enjoylife

Join Zoom meeting by phone (no video):

Call: (312) 626-6799 Meeting ID: 927 3050 1026 Passcode: 796617153

