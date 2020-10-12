Advertisement

Rock River Disposal drivers off sick due to COVID-19

Those with questions may call Rock River Disposal at 815-965-2489.
(WLUC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
VILLAGE OF ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Village of Rockton is informing residents that Rock River Disposal drivers are calling off work sick due to COVID-19.

The unprecedented amount of drivers off sick means that after Monday’s yard waste pick up, they will not be able to pick up yard waste bags this week.

Rock River Disposal may modify their pick up schedule to every other week if the manpower shortage continues. They will continue yard waste into December if weather permits.

An important update from Rock River Disposal that the Village was asked to pass along to residents: They are...

Posted by Village of Rockton on Monday, October 12, 2020

