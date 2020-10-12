Advertisement

Rock County businesses pledge to help stop COVID-19

By Elise Romas
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - In Rock County, COVID-19 tests have reached their highest positive rates since May, but one county group is encouraging business owners to step up for safety.

“We’re making this public commitment to staying as safe as possible,” Janesville business owner Margie Siggelkow said.

To keep the doors to her boutique open, Siggelkow is taking every step she can to keep things clean.

“It basically just radiates this UVC light around the area,” Siggelkow said.

Amid rising infections in the county, she started scheduling something called “UVC sterilization” to disinfect her shop.

“They turn the machine on and then it changes color when it reaches the level for proper sanitation,” Siggelkow explained.

It’s one more method she’s taking, in pledging to ‘Stay Safe’ in Rock County. It’s something business owners across the county are doing to show customers they take sanitation seriously.

“[I’ve been] wiping down surfaces that are common, having my window between me and the customers,” Siggelkow said.

More than 15 community members, from schools to the Chamber of Commerce, make up the ‘Reopen Rock County’ task force. They designed the pledge to keep businesses on track during the pandemic.

Reopen Rock County encourages all businesses to take the pledge to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Reopen Rock County encourages all businesses to take the pledge to slow the spread of COVID-19.(Reopen Rock County)

“We’re taking employee and customer health seriously, we’re practicing all of the practices that we’ve all talked about, mask-wearing and sanitation, and a handful of other things,” Co-Chair of Reopen Rock County Barry Brandt said.

In taking the pledge, business owners, like Siggelkow, hope every step they take helps them stay afloat during the pandemic.

“The idea is to give recognition to those businesses who take the pledge, allow them to proclaim, ‘we’re a safe place,’” Brandt said.

While the lamp that kills 99% of germs might not solve everything, Siggelkow hopes it gets them closer.

“It’s just another tool I have to make people feel safe and have everything properly sterilized,” Siggelkow said.

More is being done to help local businesses in Janesville. Downtown Janesville is hosting a three-day ‘Shop the Rock’ event to support local businesses starting Nov. 12 to kick off the holiday shopping season.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

RACVB to announce details of ‘Stroll on State’

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Announcement to include program details, support of local public health efforts.

News

Chief: No reason to fire Wisconsin officer who killed teen

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The police chief of a Milwaukee suburb that has seen protests and unrest since an officer was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a Black teenager says he sees no reason why the officer should be fired.

News

RPS 205 Superintendent in quarantine after family member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Jarrett will participate in the Oct. 13 Rockford School Board meeting via Zoom.

News

Chicago weekend violence: 53 people shot, 5 fatally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CBS
Five of the people who were wounded this weekend were juveniles.

News

RPS 205 Superintendent: COVID-19 not being spread within school walls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
While Winnebago County’s positivity rate has grown, Rockford Public Schools' positivity rate is at 1 percent for staff, and it sits at 0.5 percent for students.

Latest News

News

Rock River Disposal drivers off sick due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Those with questions may call Rock River Disposal at 815-965-2489.

News

IDPH: 2,742 new cases of COVID-19, 13 more deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 47,579 specimens for a total of 6,355,261.

Sports

White Sox, Renteria agree to split after breakout season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Renteria drew criticism for some questionable decisions down the stretch. And now, he and the White Sox are moving on.

News

Pres. Trump coming to Janesville on Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Few details about the event have been released at this time.

News

Average gas price in Illinois drop 3 cents

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Gasoline demand is just 6 percent below levels last year at this time.

News

Oak Street Health holding virtual ‘Ask the Doctor’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Access information to the webinar will be provided after registration.