Recorded candidate forums available online through League of Women Voters

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The League of Women Voters Great Rockford recorded candidate forums for several contested races.

The recorded forums available online include races for state senator of the 34th Legislative District; State Representative of the 67th District; Winnebago County State’s Attorney; Winnebago County Board Chairman; and, Winnebago County Board Members in Districts 4, 17 and 19.

In addition to the candidate races, informational recordings are posted regarding two questions on the ballot: the Illinois Fair Tax Constitutional Amendment and the Executive Form of Government for Winnebago County. Voter Information is also posted to assist citizens in planning their vote.

Due to COVID-19, the forums were recorded on Zoom and are now available for viewing here, or this link or this option.

