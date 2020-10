ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain showers likely between 8 - 3 this Monday. Winds will start out of the south east and end from the northwest 15 - 25 MPH gusting to 35 MPH. Highs around noon in the mid to upper 60′s. After today it will remain dry the rest of the week with colder temperatures arriving Thursday on into the weekend.

