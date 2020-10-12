Advertisement

RACVB to announce details of ‘Stroll on State’

Announcement to include program details, support of local public health efforts.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and community partners will join together for a socially distant news conference to announce the details of a series of experiences and activities that are part of a reimagined 2020 version of Stroll on State on Wednesday

Stroll on State serves as the official kickoff event to the Rockford region’s “Merry and Bright” holiday season, which is comprised of holiday events and activities from Nov. 28 to Jan. 31. A free event planned and presented by RACVB with the support of the many organizations, businesses and individual volunteers, this year’s Stroll of State program will be reimagined to fit these times, with public safety at top of mind, according to the RACVB.

In addition, all RACVB partners and the general public are encouraged to attend virtually via the GoRockford Facebook page.

Scheduled Speakers include:

  • John Groh, president and CEO, Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau
  • Gina Caruana, senior vice president, Illinois Bank & Trust
  • Creig Day, president, Rockford Sharefest
  • Eric Parks, lead pastor, Heartland Community Church
  • Melissa Pratt, owner, Fleet Feet

