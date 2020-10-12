Advertisement

Pres. Trump coming to Janesville on Saturday

President Donald Trump gives thumbs up, as he departs after speaking from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up, as he departs after speaking from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - President Donald Trump is coming to Janesville after all. After being forced to cancel a planned trip because of his COVID-19 diagnosis, the president will head to Rock Co. this weekend.

Few details about the event have been released at this time.

The Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport confirmed to NBC15 that Air Force One will be flying into its airport on Saturday. Airport officials would not confirm if he would also be speaking there, as he had during many events just prior to his coronavirus diagnosis.

WinRed, a GOP online fundraising platform, posted an invitation on its website regarding a Saturday visit as well. It promoted a “VIP pre-speech reception and Make America Great Again event.” The fundraising page also promoted several donation packages, based on donations of up to $15,000.

NBC15 is working on confirming the details of the trip and will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

News

Race and its potential impact on the 2020 election season

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
With less than a month until Election Day, the question of how race could impact the course of the season begins to take hold. For NIU's Dr. Joseph Flynn, it starts with exploring its presence in society.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

News

Dozens line the streets as early voting begins in Rockford

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Heading to the polls as the Forest City gears up for the general election as early voting begins in Rockford.

Latest News

News

Breaking It Down: Exploring the history of the presidential debates

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
In the next installment of our in-depth series, Breaking It Down, we explore the history of the presidential and vice presidential debates.

News

Breaking It Down: Local clerks discuss mail-in voting

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Less than two months remain until Election Day and with the first round of ballots heading to households on September 24, questions loom over the security of mail-in voting.

News

Ex-Illinois GOP governor says he’s voting for Joe Biden

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT
|
By Mike Garrigan
Jim Edgar served as Illinois governor from 1991-99 as a Republican. He now says character is the biggest reason he's decided to vote for Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential election.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:21 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.