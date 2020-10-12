Advertisement

Oak Street Health holding virtual ‘Ask the Doctor’

Access information to the webinar will be provided after registration.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents will be able to reserve a spot for a free webinar presentation by the medical director of Oak Street Health on Tuesday.

Dr. Natasha Vladimirskiy will be taking questions on the best practices for managing COVID-19 through primary care from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. To RSVP, call 847-462-0885 or email Events@Elderwerks.org.

