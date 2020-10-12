Advertisement

Lincoln reenactor charged in child porn case has trial date set

Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - George A. Buss of Freeport is due in court December 7th, stemming from child porn charges.

Buss, 63 years old, is a locally well known Lincoln reenactor and impersonator, especially in acts centering around the Lincoln/Douglas debates. He also worked at the Freeport School District for 10 years.

He was arrested late August on charges of child pornography and patronizing a prostitute.

