Indian Valley Theatre ‘taking intermission together’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Indian Valley Theatre announced they are “taking intermission together” and are not performing live until 2021.

Due to the pandemic, IVT was not able to perform its production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in March, live onstage at the Sandwich Opera House.

The show was postponed just days before the actual performance dates and recently had to be canceled completely. The cast and crew were disappointed to not be able perform it since everything was ready.

The theatre says to be on the lookout for upcoming virtual entertainment and social media activities.

“There are many special events planned as we look forward to 2021,” IVT said.

For questions or more information about Indian Valley Theatre, e-mail info@indianvalleytheatre.com or contact IVT President Kathie Hart at815-786-4878 or contact Sharon Pagoria, IVT Publicity Director at press@indianvalleytheatre.com.

