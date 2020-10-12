Advertisement

IDPH: 2,742 new cases of COVID-19, 13 more deaths

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 47,579 specimens for a total of 6,355,261.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,742 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 13 additional confirmed deaths on Monday.

The deaths reported Monday include:

  • Clay County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 100+
  • Cook County: 1 female 50′s, 2 males 60′s, 1 female 70′s
  • Douglas County: 1 male 80′s
  • Fayette County: 1 male 70′s
  • Monroe County: 1 female 80′s
  • Peoria County: 1 male 70′s
  • Richland County: 1 male 80′s
  • Rock Island County: 1 female 60′s
  • Will County: 1 male 70′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 321,892 cases, including 8,997 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 5 – October 11 is 4.3 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 47,579 specimens for a total of 6,355,261. As of Sunday night, 1,764 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 377 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

RPS 205 Superintendent: COVID-19 not being spread within school walls

Updated: moments ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
While Winnebago County’s positivity rate has grown, Rockford Public Schools' positivity rate is at 1 percent for staff, and it sits at 0.5 percent for students.

News

Rock River Disposal drivers off sick due to COVID-19

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Those with questions may call Rock River Disposal at 815-965-2489.

Sports

White Sox, Renteria agree to split after breakout season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Renteria drew criticism for some questionable decisions down the stretch. And now, he and the White Sox are moving on.

News

Pres. Trump coming to Janesville on Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Few details about the event have been released at this time.

Latest News

News

Average gas price in Illinois drop 3 cents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Gasoline demand is just 6 percent below levels last year at this time.

News

Oak Street Health holding virtual ‘Ask the Doctor’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Access information to the webinar will be provided after registration.

News

Recorded candidate forums available online through League of Women Voters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Due to COVID-19, the forums were recorded on Zoom and are now available.

News

Stephenson Co. Health Department reports outbreaks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsrooms
‘This is alarming, as this is our most vulnerable population,’ the SCHD said.

News

Judge denies request for temporary injunction in mask mandate case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Hon. Waterman says the plaintiffs in the case “don’t ask to preserve status quo; they ask to change it.”

News

Indian Valley Theatre ‘taking intermission together’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The theatre says to be on the lookout for upcoming virtual entertainment and social media activities.