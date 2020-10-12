IDPH: 2,742 new cases of COVID-19, 13 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,742 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 13 additional confirmed deaths on Monday.

The deaths reported Monday include:

Clay County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 100+

Cook County: 1 female 50′s, 2 males 60′s, 1 female 70′s

Douglas County: 1 male 80′s

Fayette County: 1 male 70′s

Monroe County: 1 female 80′s

Peoria County: 1 male 70′s

Richland County: 1 male 80′s

Rock Island County: 1 female 60′s

Will County: 1 male 70′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 321,892 cases, including 8,997 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 5 – October 11 is 4.3 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 47,579 specimens for a total of 6,355,261. As of Sunday night, 1,764 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 377 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

