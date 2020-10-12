Advertisement

Community members mourn death of Deputy Chief Donnie Gasparini Jr.

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The community mourns after the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announces the sudden death of Deputy Chief Donnie Gasparini Jr.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I have to announce the passing of our Deputy Chief, Don Gasparini Jr,” Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said.

Donnie Gasparini Jr. served Winnebago County as a member of the sheriff’s department for more than 25 years. Caruana says the 46-year-old deputy chief died Sunday during recreational activity with his son.

With heavy hearts the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the sudden loss of Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini,...

Posted by Sheriff Winnebago County on Sunday, October 11, 2020

“You’re praying, you’re hoping, you’re fighting for anything that can be done for him to pull out of this," Caruana said.

Friends and colleagues say the deputy chief followed in his father’s footsteps into law enforcement. Don Gasparini Sr. served as Winnebago County Sheriff from 1980 to 1997. They say Gasparini junior rose through the ranks on his own merit.

“As he grew in that department and got promoted and promoted well deservingly, of course," Friend of Gasparini Jr. Tony Arbisi said. "He gave that to the department, he gave that to the subordinates below him and the other deputies below him and I believe all looked up to his leadership.”

Caruana calls Gasparini Jr. happy, reliable, and a man who got things done. He says those traits are what he’ll remember most about the deputy chief.

“Not only was he an employee but a friend and not just to me he was a friend to everybody on that command staff," Caruana said.

Members of the sheriff’s office and those close to Gasparini Jr. say they want his family to know they are here for them.

“We love you our family is here for you, our community is here for you. I’m sorry for this loss," Arbisi said.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross released a statement about Gasparini’s death.

“I would like to express my condolences to the family and to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department on the passing of Deputy Chief Don Gasparini. Deputy Chief Gasparini was a notable presence in the leadership team of Sheriff Gary Caruana. His dedication to service for the Winnebago County residents was exemplified by his quiet disposition in assisting those in need. I feel blessed to have had the privilege to work with Donnie for the past several years. His death has left a void in the hearts of all of us who worked with him and knew him. And although we will no longer be blessed with his physical presence, his spirit of kindness and exceptional leadership will continue to resonate with us,” Hite Ross said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock County businesses sign “Stay Safe” pledge to help stop COVID-19

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Hope Salman
“We want the economy to continue to be open, we want it to be a place where things can continue to move alone as best as they can,” said Celestino Ruffini, Visit Beloit C.E.O.

News

Community mourns death of Deputy Chief Donnie Gasparini Jr.

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners meeting now online only

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The meeting time has also changed to 6:30 p.m. to accommodate those that want to view the meeting and speak.

News

Rockford celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the Forest City

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
The city of Rockford ditches Columbus Day for Indigenous Peoples' Day to celebrate what it calls the thriving cultures and values the native people created in the Forest City.

News

Boone Co. reports 85 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
1,087 have recovered and 24 have died.

News

RACVB to announce details of ‘Stroll on State’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Announcement to include program details, support of local public health efforts.

News

Chief: No reason to fire Wisconsin officer who killed teen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The police chief of a Milwaukee suburb that has seen protests and unrest since an officer was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a Black teenager says he sees no reason why the officer should be fired.

News

RPS 205 Superintendent in quarantine after family member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Jarrett will participate in the Oct. 13 Rockford School Board meeting via Zoom.

News

Chicago weekend violence: 53 people shot, 5 fatally

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CBS
Five of the people who were wounded this weekend were juveniles.