City of Rockford declares Monday as Indigenous Peoples' Day

The proclamation urges all citizens to celebrate the thriving culture and value that native people bring to the city.
Image Source: MGN
Image Source: MGN(KALB)
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a proclamation from the city, Monday October 12 is recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Monday is nationally recognized as Columbus Day, but Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara issued a proclamation citing that the city of Rockford recognizes that Rockford is built upon the homelands and villages of the Indigenous People of the region, most notably Beattie Park, home to three rare and fully intact effigy mounds.

The proclamation was issued back in April, to celebrate October 12, 2020 officially declared as Indigenous Peoples' Day.

The proclamation urges all citizens to reflect upon the ongoing struggles of Indigenous People and to celebrate the thriving culture and value that native people bring to our city.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

