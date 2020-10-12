Chicago weekend violence: 53 people shot, 5 fatally

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 53 people were shot across the city this weekend, five of them fatally. Three of the five fatal shootings happened in East Garfield Park and West Garfield Park on Saturday.

Five of the people who were wounded this weekend were juveniles.

The most recent fatal shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday in Chatham. Police said a 25-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle in the 8600 block of South State Street, when a blue sedan pulled up, and someone started shooting.

The victim was shot in the head, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Around 6:50 p.m. Saturday, four people were shot while they were sitting in a vehicle on the 100 block of South Keeler Avenue in West Garfield Park.

After the shooting, the victims drove to the 500 block of South Pulaski Road, where they crashed into a Chicago Fire Department vehicle outside the Pulaski stop on the CTA Blue Line, according to police.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the back and forearm, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man who were both shot in the back were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. A 34-year-old man was shot several times and was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was driving north on Kedzie Avenue near Washington Boulevard in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, when someone in a tan minivan opened fire.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

About half an hour earlier, two women were standing in an alley on the 4500 block of West Wilcox Street in West Garfield Park, when someone shot them, police said.

Mieya Sims, 25, was shot in the head, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. A 22-year-old woman was shot in the right leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the Roseland neighborhood, two men and a woman were standing near 108th and Calumet, when a gunman walked up and started shooting.

Tacarrene Scott, 37, was shot in the head, and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

A 33-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition. A 37-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and was taken to Christ in good condition.

On Sunday afternoon, a woman was shot and critically wounded while in a car on Lake Shore Drive at the edge of Grant Park downtown.

Police said at 1:20 p.m., the 19-year-old woman was inside a white Dodge Caliber headed north on Lake Shore Drive at Jackson Drive. The car was stopped at Jackson, where there is a traffic light, when another vehicle pulled up alongside it. There was some kind of exchange of words between the occupants of the cars, and then someone in the rear of the second vehicle fired shots into the Dodge Caliber, police said.

The victims then fled north on Lake Shore Drive – eventually exiting and stopping in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue near the mouth of Navy Pier. It was there that police and paramedics were called to the scene, and the woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The first shooting of the weekend was reported at 6:45 p.m. Friday, when a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg on the 3100 block of West Polk Street in the Lawndale neighborhood.

At least 38 other people have been shot since Friday evening.

In addition to this weekend’s shootings, a 62-year-old man was stabbed early Saturday morning on a CTA Blue Line platform in the Austin neighborhood. Police said he got into an argument at the Cicero stop, and was stabbed in the head, causing him to fall onto the tracks. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

