Celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the Forest City

By Brittany Karlin
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The city of Rockford ditches Columbus Day for Indigenous Peoples' Day to celebrate what it calls the thriving cultures and values the native people created in the Forest City.

“There is a set aside one day of the year to celebrate the native contributions that have been made to this country,” said Kim Sigafus, Ojibwa Elder.

Sigafus is an Ojibwa Elder which is part of a Native American tribe that originated in northern Minnesota.

“I had a very small amount of native influences until I became older, old enough to seek that,” Sigafus said.

Signafus moved to Freeport 8 years ago and made it her mission to educate the community on Native American cultures.

“I noticed that there was a need for that native information to go out about that culture and that’s where I got the idea to do native programming,” Sigafus said.

Sigafus hosts in-person and virtual events that explain how Native Americans lived their lives in the 1800′s.

“If you don’t share it can’t keep going and stay alive within the culture,” Sigafus said.

“It’s an important historical point in time to recognize,” said Catherine Forslund, Rockford University history professor.

Monday is nationally recognized as Columbus Day when Christopher Columbus arrived in the Americas. But cities like Rockford made a switch and now commemorate indigenous Peoples' Day.

“Coupled with that discovery was an evident record of very harsh and cruel treatment of those he encountered,” Forslund said.

Forslund says a lot of history looks at the conquerors and feels this is the first step toward a more humane approach.

“This to me is one of the best examples of a positive change,” Forslund said.

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate, experts recommend listening to some Native American music trying a recipe, or doing research on indigenous cultures.

